Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,314,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 879,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,580,000 after buying an additional 105,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,162,000 after buying an additional 84,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,949,000 after buying an additional 56,935 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 129,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $100,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,044. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $54,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,660.50. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $184.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

