Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 461,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 359,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 197,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 113,238 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura sold 66,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $4,324,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 723,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,417,966.71. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of SPB stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.02%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.