Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Saia by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Stock Down 3.5%

SAIA stock opened at $284.30 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 target price on Saia in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.16.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

