Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 34,107 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 656.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,543,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.