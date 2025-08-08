Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 40,204 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,204 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $209.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

