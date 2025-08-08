Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,393,000 after purchasing an additional 77,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,584,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $2,246,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,442,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,924,627.66. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $15,079,996. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $260.05 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.67. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

