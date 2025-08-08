Financial Comparison: Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) vs. Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) and Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel SAB has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Axtel SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77% Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 5 2 0 2.13 Axtel SAB 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Global and Axtel SAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Liberty Global currently has a consensus target price of $14.2571, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Axtel SAB.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and Axtel SAB”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.87 $1.59 billion ($9.77) -1.12 Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel SAB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Axtel SAB on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Axtel SAB

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

