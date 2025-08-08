Fintech Stocks To Watch Today – August 6th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, Q2, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, deploy or leverage technology to improve or automate financial services such as banking, payments, lending and investing. Investors in fintech stocks seek exposure to innovative platforms and tools that aim to make financial transactions faster, more accessible and more cost-effective. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $73.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,334.98. The stock had a trading volume of 467,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,450.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,234.32. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,627,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,253. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -365.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. 2,810,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 1,619,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91. Q2 has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,512.80 and a beta of 1.47.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

WEX traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.56.

