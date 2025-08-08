First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,145 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 500.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,646,000 after purchasing an additional 836,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,626,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,993,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,333,000 after purchasing an additional 359,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,377,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $70.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.34%.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

