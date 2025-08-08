First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Free Report) by 1,827.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Get First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FSCS stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.