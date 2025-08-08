Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Fortuna Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Trading Down 12.0%

Fortuna Mining stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Fortuna Mining has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fortuna Mining by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Mining by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Mining

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.