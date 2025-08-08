Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 151.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $33.07 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

