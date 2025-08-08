Freshpet’s (FRPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,455,000 after buying an additional 571,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after acquiring an additional 196,882 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,027,000 after acquiring an additional 158,416 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,264,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 238,130 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

