Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,850 to GBX 2,100. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fresnillo traded as high as GBX 1,655 ($22.26) and last traded at GBX 1,620.32 ($21.79). Approximately 2,149,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,530,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($20.44).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($21.79) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.83) to GBX 980 ($13.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,472 ($19.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

