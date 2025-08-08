FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Holdings Cut by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of GAPR opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $38.79.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

