FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Price Performance

TDVI stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.18. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Company Profile

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

