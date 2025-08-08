Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Futu by 2,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Futu by 2,723.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Price Performance

Futu stock opened at $156.59 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $174.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on Futu in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.