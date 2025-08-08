FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.8%

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$31.74 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$18.94 and a one year high of C$32.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 70,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.30, for a total transaction of C$2,068,430.31. Also, Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 12,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.93, for a total value of C$353,092.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,964 shares of company stock worth $5,310,299. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

