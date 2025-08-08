FY2025 Earnings Estimate for GTM Issued By DA Davidson

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

GTM stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 14,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $148,468.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $410,813.85. The trade was a 26.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $359,478 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.