FY2025 EPS Estimates for BMRN Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.