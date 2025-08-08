GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,361,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 606.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,650,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,036,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 307,903 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $8,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Down 0.8%

GameStop stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of -0.72. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded GameStop to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,764.58. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $315,685. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

