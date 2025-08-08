Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Cut to $272.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $272.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $455.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Stock Down 5.8%

Gartner stock opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $228.90 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.54 and a 200-day moving average of $430.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,191 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.