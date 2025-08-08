Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.27 and a 200-day moving average of $209.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

