Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $41,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,926,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after buying an additional 938,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,644,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after buying an additional 251,241 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

