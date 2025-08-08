Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.12 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Global Business Travel Group by 2,340.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

