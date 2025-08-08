Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of COPX opened at $45.15 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

