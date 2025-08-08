Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, agrowthof70.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCG opened at $10.60 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.
About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- What is a Dividend King?
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.