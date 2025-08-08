Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, agrowthof70.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCG opened at $10.60 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

