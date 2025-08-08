Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 60,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.0%

FNCL stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

