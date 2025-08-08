Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 3,581 Shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC – Free Report) by 3,581.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Holistic Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 4,696.9% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 608,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 595,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHOC opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $108.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of -1.71.

The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest semiconductor companies in the US equity market. SHOC was launched on Oct 6, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

