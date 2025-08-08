Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 619 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Corteva by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381,436 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,726,000 after purchasing an additional 967,118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7,135.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 947,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 934,690 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Corteva by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,052,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,807,000 after acquiring an additional 703,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

