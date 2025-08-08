Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 993 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,348 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $185.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp downgraded First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.