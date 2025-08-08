Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,267 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 130.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $139.55 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

