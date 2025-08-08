Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 407 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $13,714,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 616,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 161,774 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.