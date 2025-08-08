Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 4,088 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 811.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.06 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

