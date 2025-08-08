Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 594 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%
FEMB stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $29.84.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
