Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 594 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

FEMB stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

