Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 652 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 143.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.