Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

