Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 4,550 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February by 221.2% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IFEB opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (IFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral IFEB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

