Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 41,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,071,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTMC opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

