Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

The Innovator Quarterly Trust Units (EBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. EBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

