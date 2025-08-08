Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 634.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 1,978.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 213,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 203,555 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 550,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,363 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

