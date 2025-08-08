Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,259,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1%

BK stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.88 and a 12 month high of $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

