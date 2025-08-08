Harbour Investments Inc. Has $116,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total value of $2,274,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,352 shares of company stock worth $14,655,376. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE TYL opened at $599.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.