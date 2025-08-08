Harbour Investments Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 956,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 51,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,111,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Melinda Jo Truex bought 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,453.99. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,235.77. The trade was a 101.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,899.52. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.