Harbour Investments Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,261.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 83.5% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 43,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 95,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $99,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,512.80. This represents a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $109,837,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,944,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,802,299.95. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,443,742 shares of company stock worth $395,523,885. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $139.26 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.