Harbour Investments Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.63.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

