Harbour Investments Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.76. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $239,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,750 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,167.50. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $771,634.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,237.84. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

