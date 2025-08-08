Harbour Investments Inc. Has $144,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 82.6% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNOV stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

