Harbour Investments Inc. Has $154,000 Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $22.20 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

