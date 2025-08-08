Harbour Investments Inc. Has $157,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,866,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 448,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

